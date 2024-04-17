Women Leading The Charge: Meet The Oklahoma Rage Football Team

In the helmets and pads, you'd never know there is something different about the Oklahoma Rage football team. They're proving football is not just a man's game.

By: News On 6

If you're looking to watch some football this spring, there's a local area team that kicks off their season next week.

The team is proving football is not just a man's game.

In the helmets and pads, you'd never know there is something different about the Oklahoma Rage football team. Behind the gear are women like Vanessa Bledsoe.

"My teammates call me Queen V," she said.

She started playing four years ago and originally was just looking for exercise but found something even better.

"We are a sisterhood,” she said. “We are almost like a sorority here."

The Rage is led by their head coach, Brandon Webb. He was an Offensive Lineman for Oklahoma State and is teaching this group of women everything he knows about the game.

"You work together, you bleed together, you sweat together," said Webb.

Through teaching them the X's and O's, Brandon is learning about how strong these women are who show up to tackle this sport.

"They got a bunch of things going on in life, obviously,” he said. “They are mothers, wives, and they figure out ways to get here and want to learn how to play the game that creates a bond that lasts for a lifetime."

It's different than most football teams, but the relationships Vanessa and the other women have formed through this sport are the same.

"This place here, it gets everything I am going through in my life,” said Vanessa. “It just blocks it out, and for a moment, I can just be myself and do something without being judged. These people genuinely love and care about me. They love my kids; my kids love them. We come here and help each other out. If you need another family, this is where it's at."

The Oklahoma Rage has their first game on April 27. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Charles Page Memorial Stadium.

