Youth Services Of Tulsa Holding '2nd Chance Prom' Fundraising Gala

Youth Services of Tulsa will be holding a fundraising gala this Friday, May 3, at Cain’s Ballroom. The event is for anyone who would love to go back and relive the night of their senior dance at the 2nd Chance Prom.

By: News On 6

-

Youth Services of Tulsa is a nonprofit that provides vulnerable youth ages 12 through 24 with resources, such as housing, support and therapeutic services. It originally opened in 1969 as a counseling agency.

The organization’s mission is to empower and enable each young person to achieve what they hope for and to reach their full potential.

Youth Services of Tulsa will be holding a fundraising gala this Friday, May 3, at Cain’s Ballroom. The event is for anyone who would love to go back and relive the night of their senior dance at the 2nd Chance Prom.

Caroline Olsen from Youth Services of Tulsa joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the organization and 2nd Chance Prom. CLICK HERE to learn more about the event.