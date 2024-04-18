Bill Requiring Oklahoma Schools To Teach Cursive Writing Heading To Governor’s Desk

A bill is headed to the governor's desk that would require all Oklahoma public and charter schools to teach cursive writing to students in third through fifth grades. Right now, some schools teach cursive, but it's not required.

A bill is headed to the governor's desk that would require all Oklahoma public and charter schools to teach cursive writing to students in third through fifth grades.

Right now some schools teach cursive, but it's not required.

News On 6 spoke to several parents who are in favor of their children learning cursive, mainly so they can learn how to sign their names and read historical documents.

Damiyah Warton is a second grader at Union Public Schools who is hoping to learn cursive for one reason: love letters.

Robin Baker and Rhonda Justus are sisters who think cursive is good for writing and that kids should be able to read it as well.

"They still need to be able to read older handwriting from their ancestors, cards, letters, as well as writing checks,” Baker said. “I know we don't do that a lot."

Baker and Justus said they've been going through their grandparents' old things, and knowing how to read their handwriting has been priceless.

"We wouldn't be able to read their letters and stuff if we couldn't read cursive,” Justus said.

“A signature, if you don’t write in cursive, what's a signature?" Baker added.

Ebony Ewing said she wants her daughter to learn cursive so she can read things like the Constitution of the United States.

"They would need to know that and know how to read it, and I'm sure lots more documents and diaries that they may need to know how to read someday for research and things like that," said Ewing.

Crystal Carter loves history and said it's important for her daughter to learn cursive so she can love history too.

"These are the things that are written in history. And this is what it looked like originally. And this is what it meant. Reading it in its original context and being able to decipher, 'How can I be a better citizen now based on what these particular documents said and my personal beliefs?'" said Carter.

One dad told News On 6 that his children go to private school and aren't learning cursive, but he doesn't mind because he thinks it's a waste of time.

Unless Governor Stitt vetoes the bill, it will go into effect next school year.