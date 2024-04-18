Oklahoma Man Accused Of Throwing Pipe Bomb At Satanic Temple In Massachusetts

Court documents allege 49-year-old Sean Palmer traveled from Perkins, Oklahoma to the Massachusetts town and launched a pipe bomb on April 8, prompting a nationwide search.

Thursday, April 18th 2024, 8:23 am

By: News On 6


SALEM, Mass. -

The FBI arrested an Oklahoma man accused of throwing a pipe bomb at a Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts.

Court documents allege 49-year-old Sean Palmer traveled from Perkins, Oklahoma to the Massachusetts town and launched a pipe bomb on April 8, prompting a nationwide search.

Charging documents allege Palmer purchased the supplies he used to build the pipe bomb in Oklahoma.

The FBI said that device contained metal nails, and caused minor damage to the building. They said no one was hurt in the incident.

Oklahoma City FBI agents arrested Sean Palmer at his Perkins home early on Wednesday, April 17.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 18th, 2024

April 17th, 2024

April 16th, 2024

April 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024