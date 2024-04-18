Oklahoma Man Accused Of Throwing Pipe Bomb At Satanic Temple In Massachusetts

Court documents allege 49-year-old Sean Palmer traveled from Perkins, Oklahoma to the Massachusetts town and launched a pipe bomb on April 8, prompting a nationwide search.

The FBI arrested an Oklahoma man accused of throwing a pipe bomb at a Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts.

Charging documents allege Palmer purchased the supplies he used to build the pipe bomb in Oklahoma.

The FBI said that device contained metal nails, and caused minor damage to the building. They said no one was hurt in the incident.

Oklahoma City FBI agents arrested Sean Palmer at his Perkins home early on Wednesday, April 17.