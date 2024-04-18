Fort Gibson Celebrates Town's 200th Anniversary With Original Musical Production, 'Vivia'

Thursday, April 18th 2024, 9:07 am
The town of Fort Gibson is celebrating its 200th anniversary. A local musician named Brad Henderson composed and arranged an original musical with Beth Brannon to celebrate the Bicentennial!
Our guest on Six In The Morning is Emma Perdue who plays the lead role in the musical "Vivia."
Vivia opens Thursday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. at Fort Gibson High School. CLICK HERE for ticket and other information.
Showtimes:
Thursday, April 18 @ 7pm
Saturday, April 20 @ 2pm
Sunday, April 21 @ 2pm
