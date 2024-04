Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Executive Order 2024-06 on Thursday, ordering all American and Oklahoma flags on State property to half-staff for the 29th anniversary of the bombing of Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995.

By: News On 6

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Executive Order 2024-06 on Thursday, ordering all American and Oklahoma flags on State property to half-staff for the 29th anniversary of the bombing of Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995.

They will be flown at half-staff from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Executive Order 2024-06 can be read in full below.