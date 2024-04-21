Silver Alert Canceled, 67-Year-Old Man Located

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has canceled the Silver Alert for 67-year-old Leonard Trimble.

By: News On 6

-

4/20/2024 9:40 update: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has canceled the Silver Alert for 67-year-old Leonard Trimble.

OHP said on X that he had been located.

There's no word on his condition.

----

A Silver Alert is active for a man last seen leaving a hospital Friday night in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Leonard Trimble, 67, left St. Johns Hospital just after 11 p.m.

He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, yellow hospital socks with black shoes and an orange jacket.

OHP said Trimble has dementia and severe alcohol withdrawals.

He's approximately 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds.

The alert was activated on behalf of the Muskogee Police Department.

If you see him, contact authorities.