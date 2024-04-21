Silver Alert Canceled, 67-Year-Old Man Located

Saturday, April 20th 2024, 9:40 pm
4/20/2024 9:40 update: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has canceled the Silver Alert for 67-year-old Leonard Trimble.
OHP said on X that he had been located.
There's no word on his condition.
A Silver Alert is active for a man last seen leaving a hospital Friday night in Tulsa.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Leonard Trimble, 67, left St. Johns Hospital just after 11 p.m.
He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, yellow hospital socks with black shoes and an orange jacket.
OHP said Trimble has dementia and severe alcohol withdrawals.
He's approximately 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds.
The alert was activated on behalf of the Muskogee Police Department.
If you see him, contact authorities.
