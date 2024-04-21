Silver Alert Canceled, 67-Year-Old Man Located

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has canceled the Silver Alert for 67-year-old Leonard Trimble.

Saturday, April 20th 2024, 9:40 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

4/20/2024 9:40 update: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has canceled the Silver Alert for 67-year-old Leonard Trimble.

OHP said on X that he had been located.

There's no word on his condition.

----

A Silver Alert is active for a man last seen leaving a hospital Friday night in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Leonard Trimble, 67, left St. Johns Hospital just after 11 p.m.

He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, yellow hospital socks with black shoes and an orange jacket.

OHP said Trimble has dementia and severe alcohol withdrawals.

He's approximately 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds.

The alert was activated on behalf of the Muskogee Police Department.

If you see him, contact authorities.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 20th, 2024

April 21st, 2024

April 21st, 2024

April 21st, 2024

Top Headlines

April 22nd, 2024

April 22nd, 2024

April 22nd, 2024

April 22nd, 2024