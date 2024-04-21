'A Bundle of Joy' : KFC Employee Treats Grandma Using Tip Money

Employees at the KFC in Sapulpa take orders at the register, while another gets to work on the tables and chairs.

“Sometimes I wash countertops in the kitchen,” employee Jacob Williams said.

He does it all with a smile, but it took him a while before he got a job. Jacob has Down Syndrome.

“It was hard, and I chose here at KFC,” he said.

His brother and grandmother are proud of him.

“Literally the happiest soul on earth, he’s a bundle of joy and he’s fun to be around,” said his brother Casey.

Jacob’s been working here since 2017, and over the years, he’s built relationships with many of the customers.

“I like to wash down tables and see my coworkers and I do like to work here to see a lot of people,” he said.

In fact, people notice when he’s not working.

“If they’re in and they’re like well ‘I haven’t seen Jacob for a while’ … I mean people do ask about him,” coworker Marilyn Hight said.

For Jacob, his job represents more than just work—it’s a source of fulfillment. Though, of course, the money’s an added perk.

“He always talks about hating missing work and he loves tips,” Casey said.

“They like to put it on the table, and I put it in my jean pocket,” Jacob said.

What sets Jacob apart—beyond his work ethic and attitude—is what he does with his tips. He uses the money he gets from tips to treat his grandma to ice cream after work.

“He gets in the car, and he digs in his pocket. ‘Let's go to Braum’s Meemaw',” his grandmother, Martha Kirk, said.

“Sometimes we go through drive-thru and I got chocolate frozen yogurt ice cream,” Jacob said.

Not only does Jacob leave the tables squeaky clean, he leaves a lasting impression, spreading joy beyond the walls of the restaurant.

“KFC is important to me,” he said.