Cowgirl Tennis Cruises Past SMU, Advances To Super Regionals

Oklahoma State's top-ranked women's tennis team defeated SMU, 4-0, Sunday afternoon to advance to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Championships at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

By: OSU Athletics

The Cowgirls improved to 29-0 on the season and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in program history.

Play opened with the doubles point going the way of the Cowgirls, as Kristina Novak and Safiya Carrington took down Millie Skelton and Caroline McGinley, 6-0, and Raquel Gonzalez and Ayumi Miyamoto took the point, taking down Hadley Doyle and Drew Morris, 6-2.

The third-ranked pairing of Anastasiya Komar and Ange Oby Kajuru had their match left unfinished due to the point being clinched while trailing Lana Mavor and Taylor Johnson, 3-4.

Singles play opened with No. 84 Miyamoto defeating Skelton, 6-0, 6-1, and No. 3 Kajuru bested Morris, 7-5, 6-1, to push the match to the brink.

Needing one point to clinch the match, No. 46 Peyre clinched the match, defeating Doyle, 6-3, 6-0.

Three courts were left unfinished due to the Cowgirl victory. On court four, No. 72 Carrington led Mavor, 6-0, 6-6. On court six, Novak led McGinley, 6-4, 2-5, and on court one, No. 18 Komar stood at 6-2, 4-6 with Johnson.

The Cowgirls will host the NCAA Super Regional at the Greenwood Tennis Center Saturday at 3 p.m. against Tennessee.

For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State women's tennis, visit okstate.edu and follow @CowgirlTennis on social media.