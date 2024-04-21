Cowgirl Softball Run-Rules Texas Tech, 13-0

Saturday, April 20th 2024, 7:09 pm
Karli Godwin slugged a pair of home runs and Ivy Rosenberry hurled a shutout as the No. 6 Oklahoma State softball team took down Texas Tech 13-0 in five innings Saturday afternoon at Cowgirl Stadium.
The win improves the Cowgirls to 38-8 on the year (15-5 in the Big 12). The loss drops the Red Raiders to 26-15 overall (6-11 in the Big 12).
Godwin sprung the Cowgirl offense with a three-run home run in the first. The home run was her 11th on the year to set an OSU freshman record.
In the second, Lexi McDonald singled home a run, Tallen Edwards brought home a run on a fielder's choice and Megan Bloodworth stole home to push the lead to 6-0.
Godwin added her second home run of the day on a two-run blast to push the game to run-rule territory.
Bloodworth brought home a run on a groundout to push the lead to 9-0 in the third inning.
In the fourth, Haidyn Sokoloski added a two-run single, Logan Pickelsimer scored on a wild pitch and Macy Graf brought home the 13th run of the day on a fielder's choice.
The 13 runs scored today tied a season high for the Cowgirls, the other coming back on March 1 against Drake.
Offensively, OSU was led by Godwin (2-for-2 with five RBIs), Edwards (1-for-2 with an RBI) and Sokoloski (1-for-1 with two RBIs).
In the Circle, Rosenberry improved to 12-3 on the year going five innings and striking out eight. Maddy Wright took the loss dropping to 9-7 on the season.
Oklahoma State will go for the series sweep tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m.
