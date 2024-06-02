Holiday Throws Complete Game, Oklahoma State Hits 5 HRs To Beat Florida 7-1 In Stillwater Regional

Saturday, June 1st 2024, 10:51 pm
Brian Holiday pitched a complete game, Oklahoma State hit five home runs and the Cowboys beat Florida 7-1 on Saturday night in the Stillwater Regional.
Oklahoma State (42-17), the No. 11 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, will play the Nebraska-Florida winner in the regional final on Sunday.
Nolan Schubart and Zach Ehrhard each hit solo home runs in the first inning. Carson Benge and Schubart added a solo shot apiece in the third. Aidan Meola’s homer in the seventh stretched the Cowboys’ lead to 6-0.
Holiday allowed just two hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts.
Jac Caglianone, Florida’s starting pitcher and designated hitter, smacked a leadoff home run in the bottom of the ninth to avoid the shutout for the Gators (29-28). Caglianone pitched five innings and struck out eight.
