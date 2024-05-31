Cowboy Baseball Preview: OSU Begins Stillwater Regional Against Niagara

For OSU, they're the only program in the nation to host a regional for the third straight. The hope is that this year, they'll advance out of Stillwater and hopefully to Omaha.

By: News On 6

-

NCAA Baseball Regionals begin on Friday in Stillwater, with the Cowboys starting out against Niagara.

For OSU, they're the only program in the nation to host a regional for the third straight. The hope is that this year, they'll advance out of Stillwater and hopefully to Omaha.

"It's hard to compare teams in the past but I think this team is ready and I think we got what it takes to win this thing," said OSU outfielder Zach Ehrhard.

One thing is certain, the Big 12 tournament champions won't be phased by adversity as they enter the postseason.

"We're not going to let one game or one little streak of bad luck or bad games define us. I mean, we trust our team and we go out and we give all we have and we know that we're talented, we know that we're good and we know that we can do it.," Ehrhard said.

"Just continue to stay focused on the pitch-to-pitch mentality that we've been talking about from day one and fight like crazy," said head coach Josh Holliday.

Looking to advance to a Super Regional for the first time since 2019, the top-seed Cowboys take on four-seed Niagara at O'Brate Stadium at 6 p.m.