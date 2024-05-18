71-Year-Old Man Killed In Ottawa County Crash

A 71-year-old man was killed in an Ottawa County crash on Saturday, authorities say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the victim as Terry Brownen of Seneca, Missouri.

The crash occurred on OK-10 and southbound US-60 around 5:38 a.m., OHP reports.

Brownen was declared dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

No details on the cause of the crash were released.

The crash is still under investigation, OHP says.

