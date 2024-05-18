71-Year-Old Man Killed In Ottawa County Crash

Saturday, May 18th 2024, 5:17 pm
A 71-year-old man was killed in an Ottawa County crash on Saturday, authorities say.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the victim as Terry Brownen of Seneca, Missouri.
The crash occurred on OK-10 and southbound US-60 around 5:38 a.m., OHP reports.
Brownen was declared dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
No details on the cause of the crash were released.
The crash is still under investigation, OHP says.
