'This Is When The Cream Rises To The Top': No. 4 Cowgirls Prepare For Bedlam Softball Series

The Bedlam series gets underway in Norman on Friday at 6:30 pm. Game 2 is at noon on Saturday, with the finale at 3 pm on Sunday.

By: Scott Pfeil

Bedlam bragging rights and a Big 12 title will be on the line this weekend in Norman for the final Big 12 Bedlam softball series.

The 4th ranked Cowgirls come into the weekend with a 42-8 record, 19-5 in the Big 12, and winners of eight straight. OSU has seven wins over ranked opponents and has tallied four series sweeps.

Despite sitting in the third place in the Big 12 standings, OSU has a shot at winning its first regular season title since 1995.

If OSU sweeps this weekend’s series against OU and Texas drops its series against Texas Tech, OSU will win the championship outright. If the Cowgirls go 3-0 against OU and Texas wins its series against Texas Tech 2-1, then OSU and UT will share the title.

The Cowgirls and Sooners have faced off 166 times, with OSU trailing the series, 99-67. In Norman, OU leads the series, 42-17.

OSU head coach Kenny Gajewski met with the media on Wednesday to preview this weekend's big series.