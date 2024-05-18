1 Injured In Shooting Outside Osage Casino In Tulsa

A person was shot in the leg outside the Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa on Saturday, authorities confirm.

The Osage Nation said the victim was hospitalized and their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities said the casino is secure and there is no current threat to the public.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.