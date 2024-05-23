Charges Filed On Man Accused Of Shooting Woman Outside Tulsa Osage Casino

Charges have been filed in Osage County against a 24-year-old man accused of shooting a woman outside a casino on Saturday.

An Osage County affidavit identified the suspect as Jonathan Ford, 24, who is facing charges including shooting with intent to kill and reckless driving.

Records say Ford met up with two women in the garage at the Tulsa Osage Casino on Saturday around 2 p.m., according to casino security footage.

Both women entered his vehicle and he sped out of the garage and into the parking lot at a high rate of speed, records say.

Then, there was a disagreement between Ford and the women, where he allegedly threatened to kill them if they did not exit the car.

As they ran back to the casino, Ford shot one of the women in the ankle and then drove off the property. One of the bullets also hit a parked vehicle, records say.

Ford was apprehended by US Marshals and Tulsa County Deputies on Tuesday and taken in custody.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Original story below...

---

A person was shot in the leg outside the Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa on Saturday, authorities confirm.

The Osage Nation said the victim was hospitalized and their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities said the casino is secure and there is no current threat to the public.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.