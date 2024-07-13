1 Injured, 1 In Custody After Shooting In Tulsa

Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man in Tulsa on Friday, sending him to the hospital.

By: News On 6

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in Tulsa on Friday.

Tulsa Police said officers responded to a shooting near S. 49th West. Ave. and West 12th St. around 9:30 p.m.

Officers said a man was shot in a trailer near the home.

Police said there was an argument between the suspect and his sister earlier in the day where the brother sprayed bug spray in his sister's face.

The brother told police he believed another man, the shooting victim, wanted to shoot him.

Officers said several witnesses at the scene were not cooperating and the investigation is still ongoing.

TPD said the victim should survive.

The suspect in custody has not been identified.