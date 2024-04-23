Tulsa Oilers' Season Ends With 2-1 Loss To The Kansas City Mavericks

Mavericks sweep the best-of-seven series 4-0. Tulsa finishes the season 33-35-4.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The Tulsa Oilers' season came to an end Monday night at the BOK Center with a 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Mavericks in Game 4 of the Mountain Division Semifinals. With the victory, the Mavericks swept the best-of-seven series 4-0 and advanced to the Mountain Division Finals.

Mike McKee scored the only goal of the night for Tulsa, finding the back of the net with 1:50 left in the 1st period. It was his second goal of the series. Just 13 seconds later, Cade Borchardt tied the game at 1-1 on the next shot of the game. Borchardt found the back of the net in the 2nd period on a five-on-three, power-play rebound 1:18 before the half-way-mark of the game, putting the Mavericks up ahead 2-1. Neither team scored in the 3rd period. Oilers goaltender Julian Junca made 29 saves on 31 shots.

The Oilers managed just 6 goals in the 4-game series, and lost the 4 games by a combined 6 goals. Tulsa is now 15-21 in 4 ECHL playoff appearances.

The Oilers' 2024-25 schedule will be announced soon.



