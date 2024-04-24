Tulsa Drillers Drop Series Opener Against NW Arkansas, 9-5

Wednesday, April 24th 2024, 9:50 am
The Tulsa Drillers' struggles at home continued Tuesday night, as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Drillers 9-5 at ONEOK Field in the opening game of a six-game series. With the loss, Tulsa is now 1-6 at home this season.
Former OSU pitcher Justin Wrobleski got the start on the mound for the Drillers and struggled early. The Naturals jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the 1st, with the big blow coming from a Dillan Shrum three-run homer. Wrobleski pitched 4.1 innings, giving up 5 earned runs and striking out 4 in a no-decision.
The Drillers answered in the 2nd, thanks to Brandon Lewis' second home run of the year, and a Taylor Young RBI single. Austin Beck added a solo homer in the third to make it a 4-3 game.
With Northwest Arkansas leading 5-3 in the 7th, Austin Gauthier hit a two-run game-tying home run.
But one inning later, Luca Tresh hit a grand slam for the Naturals that proved to be the game-winner.
Tulsa falls to 7-9 on the season and 4th place in the Texas League North Division.
