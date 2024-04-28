City Of Wagoner Suffers Damage From Overnight Storms

News On 6's Eden Jones has a report from Wagoner on the severe weather that moved through the area there on Saturday night.

“We’ve got power lines down across the driveway so we couldn’t get out,” said Brandon Brumnett, who owns a barn in Wagoner.

He says his first thought was to check on his animals when the storm hit overnight.

“I bet they were wondering what was up last night,” he said.

He says an uprooted tree also fell on his feeder truck.

"We were watching trees get ripped out of the ground, but we weren’t thinking about this,” he said.

Brandon says when he came to see his barn this morning, he was relieved that most of his animals were okay, but was shocked to see his roof missing.

“Got a sunroof... I guess we’ll start working on this tomorrow,” he said.

Brumnett's barn wasn't the only thing damaged. The powerful storm that ripped through Wagoner left behind a trailer of downed power lines and snapped trees.

“It’s gonna be a pretty big job," said Eric Jones, the city’s Electric Superintendent. He says crews have been working all day to restore power and repair power lines.

“We’re just gonna have to replace the pole and make it safe to work on,” he said.

Back at the barn, Brumnett says despite all the damage, he's glad everyone is okay and is ready to pick up the pieces.

“One branch at a time, I guess," he said.