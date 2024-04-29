'I'm Still In Shock': Baby Girl And Man Killed After Tornado Hits Near Holdenville

The National Weather Service said an EF-3 tornado hit near the town of Holdenville. The victims killed during the storm were a man and a 4-month-old baby girl.

Two people have died after a tornado touched down in Hughes County on Saturday night, officials said. The victims were a man and a 4-month-old baby girl.

The National Weather Service said an EF-3 tornado hit near the town of Holdenville. In addition to the two killed, emergency responders said there are at least four others injured.

Senator Markwayne Mullin said the 4-month-old girl who died in Holdenville is the niece of one of his longtime employees.

Some of those injured are still in the hospital receiving treatment Monday morning.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 shows the damage to the Holdenville area. The damage is all north and west of Holdenville, with at least a dozen structures damaged or destroyed according to emergency management.

News On 6 saw what’s left of a mobile home that was flattened. A man who was in that home died. He's been identified as Jimmy Johnson the third.

Jimmy's cousin said normally there would be two other adults and several kids in the home, but they were out of town this weekend.

"We're grateful for the blessings that we have. We're grateful and we're grateful for the life of the loved one that we lost. I'm still in shock," said Lenora Tiger, Jimmy's cousin.

Some residents said they plan to re-build and hope to come back stronger after these storms.