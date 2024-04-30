‘You Rebuild And You Stay’: Holdenville Community Rallies After Tornado Hits

On Monday, the estimate was that 45 structures were damaged in the Holdenville area, and 15 were destroyed, much more than initially thought. People came together to help the people affected.

The National Weather Service says the tornado that touched down near Holdenville is preliminarily rated as an EF3, with a path stretching 17 miles.

A man died in one home, and a baby died in another.

Related Story: 'I'm Still In Shock': Baby Girl And Man Killed After Tornado Hits Near Holdenville

On Monday, the estimate was that 45 structures were damaged in the area, and 15 were destroyed, much more than initially thought.

After a foggy start to the day, the sun was out all day, which was a welcome sight.

The PORK Council says this area has the second-highest pig farmer population in the state, so it was only fitting that people took a break with BBQ on Monday.

With the help of a bright costume, one pig was drawing in the crowd for lunch.

"I'm a little overwhelmed,” said James Newman.

After a slow, 18-hour cook, Newman Firehouse BBQ and the Pork Council worked together to get the familiar meal to Holdenville from OKC.

"We're here to help support the local pig farmers," Newman said.

"It's just nice that the community comes together and helps everybody. You know, I think it's awesome,” said Norman Davis, a Holdenville Hospital employee.

FFA students were among the volunteers, giving out more than 600 sandwiches to those who needed a moment away from storm debris.

In the same parking lot, The Red Cross helped victims with supplies.

Down the road, James Davis and his brother Brian say a couch saved their lives when it blew over them while they hunkered down in their mobile home.

"Headrest and the base of it, kind of just tee peeing above us like that, leaving the opening space,” Brian said. “The cushions weren't there anymore, which gave us a little bit more room.”

Their kitchen sink now sits in the yard. And something they didn’t expect from the kitchen ended up in the couch.

"We're thinking that maybe the tornado was throwing toothpicks into the couch," said James.

Across the outskirts of town, the EF3 tornado leaves heartbreak and a mess behind, but Lacee Rollins says they will move forward.

“You rebuild, and you stay,” she said. “I’m sure there’s been worse in our past. And they rebuilt, and they stayed, so.”

The county’s emergency manager says this is the largest tornado the town has experienced in 40 years.

To help the family of the man who died, you can donate supplies or send the family money.

To help the family who lost their baby in the tornado, you can donate the following resouces: