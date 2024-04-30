Retro Arcade And Restaurant Opens In Broken Arrow's Rose District

Broken Arrow's Rose District has a new business. It's a retro 80's and 90's arcade with "rad eats." News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to check it out.

A totally rad arcade has Broken Arrow's Rose District leveling up.

Smashed Game and Grill opened a little over two weeks ago at 315 S Main Street. It is a family-owned, retro 80's and 90's arcade.

The owner, Melvin Piper, is a Broken Arrow native and wanted to bring something new to the area.

"I love Broken Arrow but there is just not a whole lot to do for entertainment, so I opened it up just because families need something to do," said Piper.

Piper has kids of his own and enjoys introducing them to the games of his childhood.

"They have been here playing from day one," he said. "Every machine I think they have touched, and they have spent hours on."

Smashed Game and Grill has more than 20 arcade games. Some favorites include Ms. Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Galaga, Dungeons and Dragons, Vindicators, Killer Instinct, Gondomania, and Surf Planet.

On the other side of the business is a console gaming room. Inside are 13 consoles ranging from Atari to the original Xbox, PlayStation 2, and Game Cube. Piper plans to host console tournaments starting this summer with nostalgic prizes for the winners.

He is also giving away gift cards on Saturdays to whoever reaches the high score on the arcade machine of the day. In addition to the games, Smashed has a kitchen serving up rad eats and drinks like handcrafted sodas, burgers, nachos, and their popular Smashed Potato Balls.

"That is another reason why we are named Smashed," Piper said, "They are actually like fried mashed potato balls stuffed with meats, cheeses, and veggies."

Smashed sells All You Can Play game passes and an All You Can Drink pass for the soda. Their hours are Tuesday through Thursday 12-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12-11 p.m., and Sunday from 12-8 p.m.

For more information visit their Facebook page.