Drillers Drop Series Opener To Springfield, 6-2

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The Tulsa Drillers struggles at home continued Tuesday night, as the Drillers dropped their series opener to the Springfield Cardinals 6-2 on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. With the loss, the Drillers fall to 4-8 at home after the 1st month of the season.

Former OSU Cowboy Justin Wrobleski started on the mound for the Drillers. Wrobleski, who is the 15th best prospect in the LA Dodgers system, pitched 4+ innings, giving up 4 earned runs while striking out 4 and suffering his 1st loss of the season.

Tink Hence, who is the #1 prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals system, start on the mound for the visitors. He turned in his longest outing of the season, pitching 7 innings, giving up just 1 earned run while striking out to en route to his 3rd win of the season. With the victory, Hence improves to 3-0 on the season.

The Drillers were held to a season low three hits in the loss.

Tulsa drops to 10-11 on the season, and is in 4th place in the Texas League North Division, 4.5 games behind the Cardinals

The series continues on Wednesday morning, with 1st pitch set for 11 am at ONEOK Field.