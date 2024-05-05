TV Production Crews Take Over Tulsa For Filming Of FX Episode Produced By Ethan Hawke

They're in town filming scenes for an FX pilot episode produced by Ethan Hawke and Sterlin Harjo of Reservation Dogs. The show called The Sensitive Kind is a crime noir drama set in Tulsa.

You might have seen TV production crews around the city over the last couple of weeks.

They're in town filming scenes for an FX pilot episode produced by Ethan Hawke and Sterlin Harjo of Reservation Dogs. The show called The Sensitive Kind is a crime noir drama set in Tulsa.

A few crew members are mulling around the set this morning, which is made up of fake law offices and marijuana dispensaries. But no celebrity sightings just yet.

"So I don't know what Ethan Hawke looks like and everyone keeps asking me if I've seen Ethan Hawke and I don't know," says barista Audrey Welborn.

She says the production team for the show called 'The Sensitive Kind' has been around all week. She's been serving them a steady supply of coffee to keep them going.

"I feel like I know it's good because the people from like this show are coming in and getting our coffee and I'm like okay it's pretty cool," says Welborn.

Brushing shoulders with TV industry professionals is inspiring for someone looking to get into the business herself.

"I'm trying to make a short film and so I'm like asking questions and they're all so nice," she says.

Being right across the street from the set gives people in this coffee shop a good view of the crew getting things ready during the day. But Thursday’s scenes are being shot at night, making this bar the perfect spot to catch a glimpse of the action.

Except the action is on pause, delayed by Mother Nature.

"They're under a shelter-in-place with the lightning they can't operate normally right now," says Lot 6 Owner Vanessa Somerville.

So the crew is piling into Somerville's bar, which would normally be good for business, but they're all still on the clock, which means no drinking.

"They're just hanging out in here, drinking water and playing games," Somerville says.

She says they're still welcome though, because the production bought out the whole bar for the night.

"That means that they are paying me the amount of money that I would have normally made to be open for everybody else, so I'm closed to everybody else right now and just open for them," she says.

When filming starts, the crew could be on set until sunrise. and while the bar will close its doors at 2 am, it's a welcome resting spot before last call.

Because this is just a pilot, the show may never see TV, but if it does, it could be streaming sometime late next year.