Barnsdall Community Was Still Picking Up The Pieces From The Last Tornado

A massive tornado tracks from Keystone Lake to Bartlesville taking a direct hit on the community of Barnsdall. The people of Barnsdall say this has been especially difficult because the town was still recovering from a storm that hit the town last month.

Monday night was the second night a Barnsdall woman had to hide in her storm cellar.

“I knew it was the house when the insulation started whirling around in the cellar down in there because the door got blown open, and stuff was blowing in the cellar,” Joy King said.

A tornado that ripped through Barnsdall Monday night picked her house up off its foundation and threw her truck into the trees.

“I heard it, and I felt pressure in my ears like they needed to pop. I popped them, and then it just hit, and wind and stuff flying around,” she said.

Joy's neighbor's houses were ripped into pieces, but she says both her neighbors are okay.

Joy took cover in her storm cellar for the second time in the last month, holding on for dear life.

“It sucked the door open, then a tree fell over the frame, and I couldn’t get it shut,” Joy said. “They said there was another tornado and to take cover, but I couldn’t take cover because I didn’t have a house and the cellar wouldn’t shut.”

First responders say they rescued more than 25 people who were trapped in their homes.

“I’ve lived here my whole life,” said Mayor Johnny Kelley. “When you come into this town and see, it’s just a devastating blow to several people in this community. It’s a substantial event. It’s going to be life-changing for a lot of people in many ways. I believe this town is a strong town.”

Many are just thankful to be alive.

“There’s nothing to do but move forward.”