Shelter Locations, Donations For Those Impacted By Storms

Monday night's storms brought eight confirmed tornadoes, including one E-F-4, to Oklahoma. Many groups and organizations across the state are helping those impacted.

By: News On 6

Shelters

Below is a list of shelters and recovery centers that people can use if they are without power or resources due to severe weather.

B The Light Mission - at 219 North Virginia Avenue, Bartlesville, Oklahoma Bartlesville First Church - 405 S Cherokee Ave, Bartlesville The Women’s Building at the Fairgrounds - 320 Skyline Dr. Pawhuska Bartlesville First Nazarene, 3650 Se Adams Blvd, Bartlesville Osage Casinos is donating rooms to Tornado victims. In response to the Osage Nation State of Emergency declaration, Osage Casinos & Hotel is donating rooms to displaced storm victims: Bartlesville (25 rooms), Ponca City (10 rooms), Tulsa (25 rooms), and Pawhuska (10 rooms). All residents of Barnsdall, and Osage elder residents in Bartlesville and Hominy (ages 65 and older) are welcome to three comp nights through Friday, May 10, 2024. Residents must have a valid license or other form of proof of residency. To make a reservation, call 1-877-246-8777 and use code “osagetribalrelief.”

Other resources can be found on the Washington County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Donations

For those who want to donate, here are a list of places that are accepting donations:

Pawhuska Police Department - accepting donations in their lobby to help with the Barnsdall Tornado Relief. Skiatook Animal Control - taking donations at the Skiatook Police Department to help displaced animals in Barnsdall

For those that are affected by the storms in Barnsdall, the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief has a distribution point at the community building in Barnsdall. They are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The supplies are free.