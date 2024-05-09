Enfrijoladas Chilaquiles Verdes

Enfrijoladas, which traces its origins to pre-Columbian times, is still one of the most popular versions of enchiladas in Mexico. This recipe, which comes from the state of Oaxaca, featuring frijoles, (beans). This time, it comes with the twist of fusion on Chilaquiles Verdes by adding some crispy fried tortilla strips, green tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, freshly made sour cream, and freshly made guacamole.