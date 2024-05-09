Cowgirl Softball Falls To BYU, 7-2

The loss drops the Cowgirls to 44-10 as they enter the NCAA Tournament.

By: OSU Athletics

A season-high five errors contributed to the No. 2 Oklahoma State softball team losing to BYU, 7-2, in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Softball Championship Thursday at OGE Field at Devon Park.

The loss drops the Cowgirls to 44-10 as they enter the NCAA Tournament.

BYU jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Lily Owens and a Cowgirl error.

The Cougars added three more runs in the fourth inning on a run-scoring fielder's choice from Maddie Majarano and a two-run single from Ailana Agbayani.

Another pair of runs crossed for BYU in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly from Ailana Agbayani and an OSU error.

The Cowgirls grabbed two runs back in the bottom half on an RBI double from Caroling Wang and an RBI single from Rosie Davis.

Offensively, OSU was led by Edwards (2-for-3), Wang (1-for-3 with an RBI) and Davis (1-for-3 with an RBI).

Ivy Rosenberry dropped to 13-4 going 3 1/3 innings for the Cowgirls. Chloe Temples improved to 10-6 hurling a complete game for the Cougars.

Up next, the Cowgirls learn their NCAA Tournament placement. The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Sunday on ESPN.

