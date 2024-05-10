'They Were Protected': Family In Barnsdall Survives Tornado, Shelters Children From Deadly Storm

The Green family from Barnsdall is recovering after an EF-4 tornado destroyed their home.

"Looking at the house and seeing that there's no way anyone should have made it out. We know that it was a God thing. They were protected." said Jamie Miller-Aggas, Ashley's Cousin.

Ashley and Craig Green were sheltering inside a downstairs bathroom when the storm hit. Both parents were thrown from the home. The children, aside from some minor scrapes and bruises, are OK.

Jamie talked to her cousin just before the storm hit.

"The last words that she said to me were that she was scared and that the sirens were going," said Miller-Aggas.

Craig Green put a mattress over Ashley and the three kids to protect them during the tornado.

When Jamie couldn't get through to Ashley after it had passed, she wasn't sure if they were alive.

The home is gone and everything the family owned is destroyed. Jamie hopes people will step up to help when it really matters here in the coming weeks.

"And I think at this moment everyone is very overwhelmed with all of the help now. In two weeks when things calm down and people kind of forget what happened. That's when they're going to need the most support." said Miller-Aggas.

The family has set up fundraisers at RCB Bank and a GoFundMe.

They are asking anyone wanting to donate money the family can access right now, to give to the GoFundMe HERE.