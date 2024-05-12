OSU Tennis' Season Ends In Super Regional To No. 16 Tennessee

Oklahoma State's top-ranked women's tennis team saw its season end with a loss to No. 16 Tennessee, 4-2, Saturday at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

By: OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State's top-ranked women's tennis team saw its season end with a loss to No. 16 Tennessee, 4-2, Saturday at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

A historic season for the Cowgirls ends at 29-1, including an ITA Indoor National Championship, a Big 12 Regular Season Championship and a Big 12 Tournament title.

Doubles play opened with Alana Wolfberg and Esther Adeshina taking down OSU's Ayumi Miyamoto and Raquel Gonzalez, 6-3. Court one knotted things back up as No. 3 Anastasiya Komar and Ange Oby Kajuru took down No. 11 Elza Tomase and Sofia Cabezas, 6-4.

With both teams needing to win court three to secure the point, Kristina Novak and Safiya Carrington clinched the point for the Cowgirls defeating Cathrine Aulia and Lauren Anzalotta, 6-4.

Singles play opened with court three going to the Volunteers, as Alana Wolfberg beat No. 46 Lucia Peyre by way of injury defeat.

On court two, No. 3 Kajuru bested Elza Tomase, 6-2, 6-3. Tennessee tied the match back up after Cathrine Aulia defeated No. 72 Carrington, 6-4, 6-1.

Tennessee clinched the victory after No. 14 Cabezas defeated No. 18 Komar, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8-6).

Court five's battle between No. 84 Miyamoto and Anzalotta was left unfinished due to the Tennessee victory.

With the dual season coming to a close for the Cowgirls, Komar, Kajuru and Peyre will all compete in the NCAA Individual Championships May 20-26 at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

With the dual season coming to a close for the Cowgirls, Komar, Kajuru and Peyre will all compete in the NCAA Individual Championships May 20-26 at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

