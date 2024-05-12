OSU Tennis' Season Ends In Super Regional To No. 16 Tennessee

Oklahoma State's top-ranked women's tennis team saw its season end with a loss to No. 16 Tennessee, 4-2, Saturday at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

Saturday, May 11th 2024, 9:17 pm

By: OSU Athletics


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Oklahoma State's top-ranked women's tennis team saw its season end with a loss to No. 16 Tennessee, 4-2, Saturday at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

A historic season for the Cowgirls ends at 29-1, including an ITA Indoor National Championship, a Big 12 Regular Season Championship and a Big 12 Tournament title.

Doubles play opened with Alana Wolfberg and Esther Adeshina taking down OSU's Ayumi Miyamoto and Raquel Gonzalez, 6-3. Court one knotted things back up as No. 3 Anastasiya Komar and Ange Oby Kajuru took down No. 11 Elza Tomase and Sofia Cabezas, 6-4.

With both teams needing to win court three to secure the point, Kristina Novak and Safiya Carrington clinched the point for the Cowgirls defeating Cathrine Aulia and Lauren Anzalotta, 6-4.

Singles play opened with court three going to the Volunteers, as Alana Wolfberg beat No. 46 Lucia Peyre by way of injury defeat.

On court two, No. 3 Kajuru bested Elza Tomase, 6-2, 6-3. Tennessee tied the match back up after Cathrine Aulia defeated No. 72 Carrington, 6-4, 6-1.

Tennessee clinched the victory after No. 14 Cabezas defeated No. 18 Komar, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8-6).

Court five's battle between No. 84 Miyamoto and Anzalotta was left unfinished due to the Tennessee victory.

With the dual season coming to a close for the Cowgirls, Komar, Kajuru and Peyre will all compete in the NCAA Individual Championships May 20-26 at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State women's tennis, visit okstate.edu and follow @CowgirlTennis on social media. 

Singles competition 

  1. No. 14 Sofia Cabezas (TENN) def. No. 18 Anastasiya Komar (OSU) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8-6)
  2. No. 3 Ange Oby Kajuru (OSU) def. Elza Tomase (TENN) 6-2, 6-3
  3. Alana Wolfberg (TENN) def. No. 46 Lucia Peyre (OSU) inj. def.
  4. Cathrine Aulia (TENN) def. No. 72 Safiya Carrington (OSU) 6-4, 6-1
  5. No. 84 Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) vs. Lauren Anzalotta (TENN) 7-6 (7-3), 6-5, unfinished
  6. Esther Adeshina (TENN) def. Kristina Novak (OSU) 6-4, 6-3


Doubles competition 

  1. No. 3 Anastasiya Komar and Ange Oby Kajuru (OSU) def. No. 11 Elza Tomase and Sofia Cabezas (TENN) 6-4
  2. Alana Wolfberg and Esther Adeshina (TENN) def. Ayumi Miyamoto and Raquel Gonzalez (OSU) 6-3
  3. Kristina Novak and Safiya Carrington (OSU) def. Cathrine Aulia and Lauren Anzalotta (TENN) 6-4

Order of finish:

Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (3,2,4,6,1)
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 11th, 2024

May 13th, 2024

May 13th, 2024

May 13th, 2024

Top Headlines

May 13th, 2024

May 13th, 2024

May 13th, 2024

May 13th, 2024