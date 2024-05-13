Contractor Files Lien On American Heartland Property In Craig County

A contractor working for Mansion Entertainment filed a property lien over what it claims is $5.3 million of unpaid bills.

The Company, FORREC, filed the lien on May 3, as first reported by NonDoc.

At the moment, there are only cows at the site of the Three Ponies RV Park and Campground, where there's little work visible from the surface.

Large tracts have been fenced off to protect the watershed, but otherwise, the site looks about the same as it was the day of the groundbreaking.

A construction trailer is on site, and a gravel parking lot, but otherwise no visible work on the sprawling grounds where hundreds of campsites are planned in the first phase of what’s planned as a resort to rival a Disney theme park.

The lien, filed with the County Clerk at the Craig County Courthouse, is 258 pages, with hundreds of pages of supporting documents laying out expenses incurred and work performed during the planning for the Three Ponies site. The lien claims work stopped on January 3.

The lien on the property, according to the county clerk, simply means it can't be sold. It restricts the title, which means the property can't be sold. The lien expires in a year, and without it being resolved, FORREC would have to go to court to get paid.

A statement from Mansion Entertainment, the developer, said it regrets the lack of an agreement but has a policy to not pay until the work has been reviewed, and so far, "a review has not been scheduled."

The company said recently it was redesigning the campground and that was delaying work on the site.