Zink Lake To Celebrate Debut On Labor Day Weekend

The City of Tulsa held a news conference Monday, announcing that it will host a four-day celebration for the debut of Zink Lake on Labor Day Weekend. The Williams Cross Pedestrian Bridge and the Gathering Place's expanded River Front will also open.

-

The City of Tulsa held a news conference Monday, announcing that it will host a four-day celebration for the debut of Zink Lake on Labor Day Weekend.

The Williams Cross Pedestrian Bridge and the Gathering Place's expanded River Front will also open.

The City of Tulsa is calling it the Great Dam Party. The Great Raft Race will make its first return since COVID-19; there will be sailboat racing, white water flume competitions, fireworks, live music, food trucks, and more.

People walking near Zink Lake say they can't wait.

Sam and Jack Stroup moved to Tulsa from Houston about a month ago for their jobs, and they say they love to spend time outdoors. When they heard about the opening of Zink Lake, it was the first they had heard of it.

"Kind of what attracted us to this area,” said Sam. “I mean, the Gathering Place is great, and this opening up is super cool, so I'm excited to explore it and see all the different sides of Tulsa.”

Sam says this will be another spot for people to explore Tulsa's great outdoors and get off their phones.

"I think that's really good for your mental health, your physical health, and just also like keeping nature beautiful and just preserving the beauty that Oklahoma has is really important," said Sam.

Jason Anderson lives in Fort Gibson and loves coming to Tulsa. He says the debut of Zink Lake is just what the city needs.

"I feel like Tulsa has everything outside of that kind of thing like the stores and restaurants like you can find that in Tulsa. But for Tulsa to have like an outdoor activity like water rafting that places like Tahlequah has makes Tulsa that much better, I think," he said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum says the opening of Zink Lake is a celebration and an accomplishment Tulsans should be proud of.

"Tulsans built this lake. Tulsans have been dreaming about this lake for 60 years, and Tulsans found a way to come together and build it," he said.

The Great Dam Party will kick off on August 30 and run through September 2.