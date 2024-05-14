Broken Arrow Approves Purchase Of Grain Elevator

City leaders in Broken Arrow have approved the purchase of the Hansen Mueller Company grain elevator near the Rose District.

By: News On 6

The city won an auction for the property last month for $250,000, but the city council had to formally sign off on the deal.

Right now, the main plan is to preserve the elevator and then figure out how best to use it.

One idea is for the Rose District Farmers Market.

The city also says it bought land at Commercial and Main to add about 20 more parking spots to the Rose District.