Community Gathers In Broken Arrow For Annual Sendoff For Special Olympic Athletes

It's a big day for Special Olympians in Broken Arrow. The head coach said the students have worked for weeks to prepare for the summer state games.

It's a big day for Special Olympians in Broken Arrow. Students, volunteers, family, and athletes will gather at Broken Arrow High School for their annual sendoff for the Special Olympics Summer Games in Stillwater.

Coach Christina Gould has been the head coach of Special Olympics for five years. She said the students will be participating in unified bocce ball, track and field, unified cornhole, unified basketball, and powerlifting.

Special Olympics Oklahoma has united athletes for more than 50 years with the goal of developing their physical fitness, demonstrating courage, experiencing joy, and sharing these gifts with family, friends, and the community.