Summer vacation season is coming up. With some kids already out of school, it may have you thinking about what you can or can't do with a shared child custody arrangement. Local attorney Lashandra Peoples-Johnson with Johnson-Cephas law was here to help answer some questions.

By: News On 6

-

Summer vacation season is coming up. With some kids already out of school, it may have you thinking about what you can or can't do with a shared child custody arrangement.

Local attorney Lashandra Peoples-Johnson with Johnson-Cephas law was here to help answer some questions.