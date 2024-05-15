Food On The Move Holds Lunch And Learn Event

Wednesday, May 15th 2024, 5:46 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Many people know Taylor Hanson as one of the members of the Tulsa pop-rock band Hanson.

But you may not know that he's also the founder of a nonprofit that feeds the hungry.

He hosted an event Wednesday focusing on Food On the Move's mission.

Hanson says people worldwide came to Tulsa to learn about the organization.

He also shared what he's learned about food insecurity.

"We learned we need to grow more things locally,” Taylor said. “We need to hunt to help those growers. We need a different model for grocery stores. We need to build relationships with people in neighborhoods that need help, and not just tell them what they need, but ask them what they need."

Food On the Move has five events in the next two weeks, and they need volunteers.

You can get more information on the group's website.
