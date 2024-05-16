Tulsa Church Cooking Up Authentic Greek Food At Greek Street Drive-Thru

You don't have to take a trip to Greece to get its authentic food. For one weekend only, Tulsa's Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is cooking up all the favorites. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to show us some of the options.

By: News On 6

No need to book a trip to Greece, Tulsans can get their Greek food fix right here in the city.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is having a Greek Street Drive-Thru May 17-18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"We have men and women in our church that take hours upon hours out of their day to come and make all of this," said church member Jackie Zaferes.

Each dish is authentic using recipes that go back generations.

"We are the only place that you can get authentic Greek food in the Tulsa area and we definitely pride ourselves on that," Zaferes said.

Her favorite is the Greek Fries with Tzatziki Sauce.

Zaferes said, "That was kind of a new creation not too long ago and I am so happy it has stuck with us because it is so good, and the Tzatziki is so fresh."

New this year is the Medi Dips & Chips. The appetizer is a trio of Tzatziki Sauce, Feta Fry Sauce, and Tyrokafteri served with pita bread.

The Greek Street Drive-Thru was born during COVID-19, when people could not gather for the Tulsa Greek Festival.

The event is a more than 60-year tradition for the church, one they wanted to keep going in anyway they could. "Everyone just wants a little bit of taste of Greece, I guess," she said.

Zaferes said the drive-thru was so successful, that they decided to continue it even after the festival returned, to give people a taste of what is to come.

The menu has all the favorites like gyros, spanakopita, and baklava. Zaferes said many of the ingredients and drinks are even imported from Greece just for the event.

To pre-order food visit TulsaGreekFestival.com. You can also order when you arrive.

Tulsa Greek Festival always falls on the third week of September. This year it will be September 19-21.