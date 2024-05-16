Owasso High School Seniors Visit Old Elementary Schools Before Graduation

Owasso Public Schools has a tradition every year for its graduating seniors. They go back to their elementary schools as a way to inspire younger students.

They go back to their elementary schools as a way to inspire younger students.

The Owasso High School students put on their caps and gowns. Along with high fives and cheers, the students walked with a feeling of gratitude.

At Hodson Elementary, Chelsea Chavez and the other teachers have just days left with their students.

Along with their regular classes, the students got a lesson in appreciation.

"Every time this year rolls around, it is just so bittersweet to see them about to start their new journey in their life. That's what is so fun about that senior walk," Chavez said.

The lesson didn't come from the teachers--it came from former students, like Gage Nantois and Kale Pennington.

These seniors were treated like celebrities as they walked the halls of their old school to thank their former teachers like Mrs. Chavez.

"Seeing all the kids was really fun. I really enjoyed that, and when I was their age and saw the seniors, I always looked up to them," said senior Kale Pennington.

"I think it's really cool that we have the chance to come back where we started right before we leave off to college," Gage Nantois said.

Mrs. Chavez remembers both boys and is proud of the men they've become.

"It is a tradition that I love so much as a teacher because I get to see the kids that I have taught, and every year, it just gets sweeter and sweeter because I get to see how they have grown,” she said. “The sense of being so proud of them and the person that they have become is just a great feeling."

Growing up and taking the next step teaches everyone to appreciate the people who molded them in the past.

The class of 2024 will cross the stage and get their diplomas on ORU’s campus on Tuesday.

