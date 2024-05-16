New Tulsa Pool Breaks Ground At Chamberlain Park

The 3 million dollar park remodel is near 46th Street North and Frankfort. It includes the new pool, covered seating areas, and more.

By: News On 6

City leaders broke ground on Thursday on a new pool at Tulsa’s Chamberlain Park.

The 3 million dollar park remodel is near 46th Street North and Frankfort.

It includes the new pool, covered seating areas, and more.

The pool was paid for by the Improve Our Tulsa bond package.

"Every pool project that the city's done, at least in the 16 years I've been at city hall, has been renovating old pools," said Mayor GT Bynum. "This is the first new pool to be built in Tulsa in decades, maybe even half a century."

Construction is expected to be finished by next summer.