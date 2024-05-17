Weekend Events: Bixby Barbecue And Blues, Tulsa Zoo Benefit And More

There are a ton of festivals happening in towns all over Green Country, so that means it's a great weekend to take the family and enjoy this beautiful weather.

By: News On 6

"Piece Walk" in Jenks

Autism Oklahoma is bringing its “Piece Walk” back to Saturday morning! The event is the largest source of funding for Autism Oklahoma and brings fun for the whole family.

The walk is May 18 at 10 a.m .at the Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks with a Toto trot dog contest and show right after. CLICK HERE for more.

Rooster Days Festival in Broken Arrow

Those in Broken Arrow will be excited that Rooster Days are back on Main Street!

Oklahoma’s longest festival has already started, with entertainment, food, carnival fun, great vendors, and more.

Festival hours are Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. CLICK HERE for more.

Barbecue and Blues in Bixby

Out in Bixby, you can head out to the Barbecue and Blues festival made possible by the Rotary Club.

More than 50 vendors will be displaying goodies. There will be rides, ponies, slides, inflatables, and of course barbecue and other great food.

The event is at Bixby’s Washington Irving Memorial Park Friday and Saturday. CLICK HERE for more.

Tulsa Zoo's "Conservation on Tap" Benefit

Animal lovers can sip local brews and also save the animals at the Conservation on Tap benefit at the Tulsa Zoo. There will be lots of drinks, food, music, and lots of animals to look at.

Tickets are $50 and they will benefit several animal conservation organizations. The event is Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and non-alcohol tickets are $20. CLICK HERE for more.

Pioneer Day in Oologah

Oologah is hosting its Pioneer Day celebration and parade starting Saturday at 10 a.m.

It’s hosted by the chamber of commerce and will bring the community together with games, live music, food trucks, line dancing and events all throughout the day and night.

Lager Land Festival at Philbrook Museum

Finally the fun continues on Sunday with Philbrook Museum hosting “Lager Land." A ticket gets you a tasting cup and unlimited pours of more than 24 local lagers.

There will also be live music and local art. The festival is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. CLICK HERE for more.