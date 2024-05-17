Candidates For New Tulsa Police Chief Announced

The Tulsa Police Department has announced candidates for the soon-to-be vacant Police Chief position. TPD released the photos and names of the eight internal candidates who submitted their applications.

Friday, May 17th 2024, 12:09 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Police Department has announced candidates for the soon-to-be vacant Police Chief position.

TPD released the photos and names of the eight internal candidates who submitted their applications.

The candidates are Major Alexander, Deputy Chief Brooks, Deputy Chief Dalgleish, Major Espy, Deputy Chief Larsen, Major McCord, Major Roberts, & Major Wollmershauser.

Mayor GT Bynum will now begin the selection process. Chief Wendell Franklin announced he's stepping down in July.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 17th, 2024

May 17th, 2024

May 17th, 2024

May 16th, 2024

Top Headlines

May 18th, 2024

May 18th, 2024

May 18th, 2024

May 18th, 2024