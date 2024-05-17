Lori Fullbright: Keep Garage Doors Down!

News On 6 Anchor Lori Fullbright has decades of crime-reporting experience, and in this column, she's sharing one of her biggest tips: keep garage doors down!

This is the time of year when people get outside and do yard work as well as exercise. Unfortunately, when we’re out and about more often, so are the criminals.

Garage Doors: Whenever I drive through neighborhoods (even my own), I see many garage doors open.

I’ve covered stories where someone has been doing yard work, and a thief sneaks into the house through the garage and steals money, wallets, or prescription drugs.

People should always put their doors down, even if they’re planting flowers or mowing the yard.

I interviewed a man once who lost an entire Craftsman tool chest from his garage. He was mowing in the backyard, and the criminal walked in, pushed the tool chest down the driveway to the street, loaded it up, and left.

I interviewed a woman who was mowing right next to her garage. Someone managed to walk in, open her car door, and find her purse. They took it, and she never saw them.

Sometimes, people leave garage doors open a little for pets. That can allow enough space for a criminal to crawl under and come inside. Not only will they steal things from your garage, but people frequently don’t lock the door between the house and garage, and they’ll come right inside.

A lot of women leave their purse sitting on a kitchen or dining room table and that can give a thief something quick and easy to grab.

I understand it’s a shame we have to be so careful to protect what’s ours, but a few extra seconds and some thought upfront can save you a lot of time and hassle dealing with issues afterward.