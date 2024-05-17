Lori Fullbright: Don't Keep Your Social Security Card On You

News On 6 Anchor Lori Fullbright has decades of crime-reporting experience, and in this column, she's sharing one of her biggest tips: don't keep your social security card in your wallet or purse.

-

Periodically, I like to holler out in the newsroom, “Who has their social security card in the purse or wallet right now?”

Every time, several people raise their hands or start pulling the card out of their pocket. Sometimes, they even have their kids’ social security cards too!

And, every time, I get on to them for carrying it around with them when they don’t need to, and it puts them at risk by doing so.

Memorize your number or have it electronically in your contacts under something that no one would ever find, but don’t carry the actual card.

Thieves would consider it pay dirt to steal your purse or wallet or break into your car and find your social security card.

They can also do a lot of damage through identity theft, and getting one replaced takes a lot of time and hassle.

I’ve interviewed people who have spent weeks, even months, making phone calls, writing letters, dealing with creditors, and sorting out the resulting mess.

I’ve been on busts where criminals have made copies of hundreds of social security cards and I find myself thinking, how did they ever get all of those in the first place?

Then, I interview another victim who starts listing all that was stolen from their wallet or purse and sure enough, their card was in there.

Take your card out of your purse or wallet and keep it in a safe place, like a safe deposit box at a bank.