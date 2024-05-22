Domestic Assault Case Against Tulsa City Councilor Dropped; Victim Refuses To Cooperate

Tulsa County prosecutors have dismissed a domestic assault case against a Tulsa City councilor because the victim refuses to cooperate in the case.

Grant Miller was arrested in April. He is now free of charges just a month after he was arrested for assault at his home.

Miller ended up in jail for one night, posting an $8,000 bond. He didn't comment then and hasn't since.

He has missed several city council meetings in that time, but attended several others including one on Wednesday.

Court documents say, "The victim has decided she no longer wishes to be involved in the prosecution."

Without the victim's involvement, the DA's office says it's impossible to proceed.

Miller's term ends in the fall and along with the other councilors, he could or might not run again.

Candidates settle that when they file for office, which is at the end of June. The election is at the end of August.

The Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has asked for the domestic assault case against Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller to be dismissed.

DA Kunzweiler said the victim in this case has decided that she no longer wishes to be involved in the prosecution of Miller.

The DA's Office determined the case cannot move forward without the cooperation of the victim because there is not enough evidence.

Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller was arrested and accused of domestic assault and battery on Thursday, April 25.

The victim's mother called the police about a domestic violence incident that happened two days before, according to a police report.

The victim told officers Miller kicked her with both feet after they got into an argument, causing her to hit a dresser, police said.

Police said the victim also said Miller grabbed and pushed her during the confrontation, which caused bruising to both of her arms, legs, and left hand.

