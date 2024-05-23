Preview Of Event Being Hosted By Tulsa Center For Individuals With Physical Challenges

Thursday, May 23rd 2024, 12:46 pm
Tulsa's Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges recently launched its Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Department.
To celebrate, The Center will be holding a special event, "Inspire: A Night of Entertainment."
We're happy to welcome Executive Director Wendi Fralick with a preview.
CLICK HERE for more information about Tulsa's Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges and its upcoming events.
