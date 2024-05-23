Preview Of Event Being Hosted By Tulsa Center For Individuals With Physical Challenges

Tulsa's Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges recently launched its Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Department. To celebrate, The Center will be holding a special event, "Inspire: A Night of Entertainment."

Thursday, May 23rd 2024, 12:46 pm

Tulsa's Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges recently launched its Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Department.

To celebrate, The Center will be holding a special event, "Inspire: A Night of Entertainment."

We're happy to welcome Executive Director Wendi Fralick with a preview.

CLICK HERE for more information about Tulsa's Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges and its upcoming events.
