ORU Opens Summit League Tournament With 11-3 Win Over North Dakota State

By: Scott Pfeil

The No. 3 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles made a statement in their opening game of the Summit League baseball tournament Wednesday night, beating North Dakota State 11-3 to advance to Thursday's semifinals.

The Bison jumped out to an early 3-1 lead after the first two innings, but Summit League pitcher of the Year Jakob Hall settled down to pitch 4.1 more innings of shutout baseball to pick up the victory, his 10th of the year,

The Golden Eagles would take a lead in the 5th inning thanks to a five-run explosion led by a 2-run homer by Sam Thompson.

The Golden Eagles would tack on 3 more runs in the 6th, thanks to RBIs from Martell Davis and David Herring, and a 400-foot home run from Holden Breeze in the 7th and Elijah Rodriguez's 1st collegiate homer in the 9th would close out the scoring in the 11-3 victory.

Jared Ure and Ryan Carmack closed the game on the mound with 2.2 inning of hitless relief.

Head coach Ryan Folmar now has 396 career wins at ORU.

The Golden Eagles advance to the semifinals and will take on Northern Colorado at 6 pm on Thursday. ORU went 5-0-1 against the Bears in the regular season.



