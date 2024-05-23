Green Country Lakes Bracing For Busy Memorial Day Weekend

Some boaters are already on the water, and the Grand River Dam Authority expects many more to head out in the coming days. Despite all of the recent rainfall, the GRDA says water levels are near normal on Grand Lake and Lake Hudson.

A busy holiday weekend is on the way for Green Country lakes.

Some boaters are already on the water, and the Grand River Dam Authority expects many more to head out in the coming days. Despite all of the recent rainfall, the GRDA says water levels are near normal on Grand Lake and Lake Hudson.

Kenneth Long made the short drive from Inola to Salina to fish on Lake Hudson. His plan was to cast his lines before the holiday crowds really picked up.

“They’ll start moving in,” he said. “People’s already moving their trailers to camp areas and stuff.”

Long picks Lake Hudson because it is close and a great place to catch some bass. If you ask him, the water’s just fine.

“It may be a foot—a foot and a half—high, but it’s really in good shape,” said Long. “There’s not a lot of stuff floating.”

The GRDA patrols Lake Hudson and Grand Lake. Memorial Day weekend is often the first time back on the water for many people.

“On a busy weekend like Memorial Day weekend, it may be a little bit of a longer wait at the boat ramp,” said Justin Albert, GRDA spokesperson. “The cove that you like to go to maybe a little more crowded.”

The GRDA says some people on the water during holiday weekends are not as experienced as others.

“You may see some more novice boaters, so again, use some extra precautions,” said Alberty. “Just common sense, some patience and just watch out for the other guy.”

Law enforcement will be on the water in case of emergency and patrolling to make sure everyone follows the rules. They want boaters to know tickets can be handed out for violations. A reminder, there has to be a life jacket on board for each person. Children under the age of 13 are required to wear one at all times.