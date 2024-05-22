Broken Arrow Hangs Special Banners As A Reminder This Memorial Day

Ahead of the holiday weekend, the city of Broken Arrow is reminding people what Memorial Day is really about. Banners have been placed on light poles in the Rose District of veterans who have served and passed away.

Banners have been placed on light poles in the Rose District of veterans who have served and passed away. Mayor Debra Wimpee got the idea from Emporia, Kansas - home of the first Veteran's Day parade in the U.S.

"We had seen the banners, and we were always looking for ways to fundraise to help with the Military History Center, and it just seemed like a really neat idea," she said.

The mayor serves on the center's board along with Brig Gen (Ret) Thomas Mancino.

"We display almost 2,800 individual items, most of them with an Oklahoma connection, and we start at the Revolutionary War and go all the way up through the modern conflicts," said Mancino.

Community members can purchase a banner through the Military History Center for themselves or a loved one for Memorial Day and Veteran's Day. The money goes directly to the museum to help preserve and share the stories of our military personnel.

"I think sometimes people go about their daily lives and do not even realize or acknowledge how they have the freedoms that they have," said Wimpee.

Each banner has the photo of a local veteran, the name, branch, and how long the veteran served in the military.

Mancino has a banner hanging in honor of his father, Rudolph.

"He served in WWII and the United States Army Air Forces," he said. "Just seeing that connection reminds me of all the things that I remember and loved about my father."

A hero to him, and a reminder to the entire community of the true purpose of Memorial Day.

"Memorial Day is not just barbecue day," Mancino added, "It is the day that we honor those people who made the ultimate sacrifice."

To purchase a banner, visit the Military History Center at 112 N Main Street in Broken Arrow.