Golden Eagles Punch A Ticket To The Summit League Finals With A 14-0 Win Over Northern Colorado

ORU will play for its 22nd Summit League Championship on Saturday. ORU has never not played in the Summit League Championship final.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The ORU Golden Eagles punched their ticket to the Summit League Baseball Championship Finals with a 14-0 shutout of Northern Colorado Thursday night in the semifinals. This will be the Golden Eagles' 24th Summit League Championship game appearance, and they have never not played in the final.

Brooks Fowler was dominating on the mound for Oral Roberts. Fowler pitched 5.1 innings in the start, giving up just one hit and striking out 8 while taking a no-hitter into the 6th inning. Conner Floyd and Dalton Patten came out of the bullpen to combine for 3.2 IP of one-hit relief to secure the 14-0 victory.

ORU held on to a slim 2-0 lead through seven innings thanks to a sacrifice fly from Martel Davis in the 4th, and Sam Thompson got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 5th that brought in the second run.

The flood gates opened in the bottom of the 8th, as the Golden Eagles exploded for a season-high 12 runs in an inning. The big blows came from a 374-foot 3-run homer from David Herring, followed by Kole Dudding's 1st home run of his career.

ORU will play either Northern Colorado or North Dakota State at 1 p.m. on Saturday for the program's 22nd Summit League title.